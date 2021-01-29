Over 50 Mid Kerry social housing homes due to be completed by middle of 2022

Over 50 social housing homes are due to be completed in Mid Kerry by the middle of next year.

Councillors at the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting received an update on council housing developments in the area, which include two large developments.

14 homes, consisting of two and three-bed units, are due to be completed in Moanmore, Castleisland by October of this year.

54 homes, which comprise 48 three-bed units, in Ard Na Gréine, Milltown have an estimated completion date of May 2022.