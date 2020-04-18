50% increase in burglary offences in Kerry in fourth quarter

There was a 50% increase in the number of burglary related offences reported in Kerry during the last three months of 2019.

Data released by the Central Statistics Office shows there were 58 burglary related offences reported in the county during the fourth quarter of last year.

This represents an increase of nearly 50% on 2018’s figure.

This includes burglary, aggravated burglary, and theft from people or shops, along with the taking of vehicles.

The total has risen during quarter four in recent years, with 36 offences in 2016, 37 offences in 2018 and 58 offences in 2019.