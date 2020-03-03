Over 50 events taking part for Kerry Month of Enterprise

Over 50 events will be held across the county this month as part of the Kerry Month of Enterprise.

Now in its seventh year, the event showcases some of the enterprise activities on offer all year round across Kerry.

Among the events taking place is the Kerry Local Enterprise Office County Enterprise Awards which recognises thriving small businesses.

The Student Enterprise Awards, along with seminars on employment law and business start-ups and the IT Tralee Cantillon series will also take place.

A full schedule of events is available at www.kmoe.ie, and bookings for KCC Local Enterprise Office programmes is available at www.localenterprise.ie/kerry