Over 50 events as part of Kerry’s first Health and Wellbeing Week

Over 50 free events will be taking place across Kerry as part of the county’s first ever Health and Wellbeing Week.

The initiative, which will incorporate World Mental Health Day, kicks off today.

Workshops, seminars, coffee morning and sports activities will be run to promote better health and wellbeing in Kerry.





Among the events is a screening of Pilgrim Hill, by Kerry filmmaker Ger Barrett, hosted by Kerry Macra na Feirme at the CYMS hall in Killorglin next Wednesday at 7.30pm.

All events are listed on healthykerry.ie.