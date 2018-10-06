Over 50 events as part of Kerry’s first Health and Wellbeing Week

By
radiokerrynews
-
REPRO FREE - 18.9.18 DOZENS OF EVENTS FOR KERRY’S FIRST HEALTH AND WELLBEING WEEK . Pictured at the launch at Kerry County Council Chambers were - FRONT L/R Mary O’Mahony, Director of Nursing of the HSE , Mayor of Kerry County Council, Cllr Norma Foley and Moira Murrell, Chief Executive, Kerry Council . Back L/R Geraldine McGettigan , Suzanne Kiley , Lorraine Bowler , Mariead O'Sulloivan , Jonathan O'Brien , julianne lane HSE , Oliver Mawe and Niamh O'Sullivan KCC Dozens of free events including workshops, seminars, coffee mornings, film screenings and sports events will form part of the first ever Health and Wellbeing Week in Kerry, which is being organised by the HSE and Kerry County Council. The week will coincide with World Mental Health Day and runs from 6th to 14th October at venues across the county. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com -- PRESS RELEASE Tuesday, 18 September 2018 DOZENS OF EVENTS FOR KERRY’S FIRST HEALTH AND WELLBEING WEEK Events to celebrate World Mental Health Day Dozens of free events including workshops, seminars, coffee mornings, film screenings and sports events will form part of the first ever Health and Wellbeing Week in Kerry, which is being organised by the HSE and Kerry County Council. The week will coincide with World Mental Health Day and runs from 6th to 14th October at venues across the county. The first of its kind in Kerry, the Health and Wellbeing Week aims to promote a positive sense of wellbeing and will highlight mental health services and supports which are available to people in need in the county. Everyone is encouraged to take time out to learn, talk, reflect, and engage with others around the topic of mental health and wellbeing, and to encourage anyone with mental health issues to reach out and avail of supports and services available. The programme of even

Over 50 free events will be taking place across Kerry as part of the county’s first ever Health and Wellbeing Week.

The initiative, which will incorporate World Mental Health Day, kicks off today.

Workshops, seminars, coffee morning and sports activities will be run to promote better health and wellbeing in Kerry.


Among the events is a screening of Pilgrim Hill, by Kerry filmmaker Ger Barrett, hosted by Kerry Macra na Feirme at the CYMS hall in Killorglin next Wednesday at 7.30pm.

All events are listed on healthykerry.ie.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR