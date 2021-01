The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 50 more deaths as a result of COVID-19. All of the deaths occurred this month.

There have been 3,498 new cases of the virus – 1,182 are in Dublin, 421 in Cork, 258 in Limerick, 187 in Galway, 164 in Waterford, and 90 in Kerry.

As of 2pm today, 1,850 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised, 184 of whom are in ICU.

2,536 people have died from coronavirus since the pandemic started; there have been 166,548 confirmed cases in Ireland.