5% of Kerry’s regional roads have severe structural distress

Just 5% of regional roads in Kerry have some to severe structural distress.

The findings are contained in the National Oversight and Audit Commission’s Local Authority Performance Indicator Report for 2018.

It shows 24% of regional roads in Kerry have surface defects or localised distress, 32% have surface defects and 39% are less than 10% defective or have no defects.

10% of local primary roads, 14% of local secondary and 16% of local tertiary roads have some to severe structural distress.

Over €3million was spent by Kerry County Council on strengthening or resealing over 35 kilometres of regional roads last year.

Almost €10 million was used for strengthening or resealing around 150 kilometres of local roads.

The report also reveals that almost 76% of motor tax renewals are completed online in Kerry.