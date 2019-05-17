5 Kerry Players Selected On Munster Camogie Panel

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kerry have 5 players on the Munster panel for the Junior Camogie Inter Provincial Championships.

Aoife Fitzgerald, Patrice Diggin, Sarah Murphy, Laura Collins and Jackie Horgan are all named for Sunday’s event in Abbotstown, County Dublin.

Munster will be managed by Ian Brick of Kerry.


Rest of the panel:

Cork:
Rachel Harty – Captain
Emma Flanagan
Edel Lorrgan

Clare:
Sinead O’Keeffe
Niamh Mulqueen
Kate O’Gorman
Niamh O’Gorman
Regan Conway
Niamh Mulqueen

Limerick:
Rebecca Noonan
Grace Lee
Tara Fitzgibbon
Marie Banagher
Geri Mai O’Kelly

Tipperary:
Sabrina Larkin
Clare Stakelum
Andrea Loughnane
Christina Brennan

Waterford:
Niamh Ahearne
Izabella Markiewicz
Shauna Fitzgerald
Saoirse Bonner
Rebecca Kavanagh

Management:
Manager – Ian Brick – Kerry

Selectors – Esther O’Leary – Cork, Ann Marie McGann – Clare, Kevin Connolly – Limerick, Cian Treacy – Tipperary, Kevin Barry – Waterford

Inter Provincial Fixtures
Leinster v Ulster – 11.30am – 12.05am (5min half-time incl)
Munster v Connacht – 11.30am – 12.05am (5min half-time incl)
Ulster v Munster – 12.20am – 12.55pm (5min half-time incl)
Leinster v Connacht – 12.20am – 12.55pm (5min half-time incl)
Leinster v Munster – 1.10am – 1.45pm (5min half-time incl)
Ulster v Connacht – 1.10am – 1.45pm (5min half-time incl)

Shield Final – 2.30pm

Cup Final – 2.30pm

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR