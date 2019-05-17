5 Kerry Players Selected On Munster Camogie Panel

Kerry have 5 players on the Munster panel for the Junior Camogie Inter Provincial Championships.
Aoife Fitzgerald, Patrice Diggin, Sarah Murphy, Laura Collins and Jackie Horgan are all named for Sunday’s event in Abbotstown, County Dublin.
Munster will be managed by Ian Brick of Kerry.
Rest of the panel:
Cork:
Rachel Harty – Captain
Emma Flanagan
Edel Lorrgan
Clare:
Sinead O’Keeffe
Niamh Mulqueen
Kate O’Gorman
Niamh O’Gorman
Regan Conway
Limerick:
Rebecca Noonan
Grace Lee
Tara Fitzgibbon
Marie Banagher
Geri Mai O’Kelly
Tipperary:
Sabrina Larkin
Clare Stakelum
Andrea Loughnane
Christina Brennan
Waterford:
Niamh Ahearne
Izabella Markiewicz
Shauna Fitzgerald
Saoirse Bonner
Rebecca Kavanagh
Management:
Manager – Ian Brick – Kerry
Selectors – Esther O’Leary – Cork, Ann Marie McGann – Clare, Kevin Connolly – Limerick, Cian Treacy – Tipperary, Kevin Barry – Waterford
Inter Provincial Fixtures
Leinster v Ulster – 11.30am – 12.05am (5min half-time incl)
Munster v Connacht – 11.30am – 12.05am (5min half-time incl)
Ulster v Munster – 12.20am – 12.55pm (5min half-time incl)
Leinster v Connacht – 12.20am – 12.55pm (5min half-time incl)
Leinster v Munster – 1.10am – 1.45pm (5min half-time incl)
Ulster v Connacht – 1.10am – 1.45pm (5min half-time incl)
Shield Final – 2.30pm
Cup Final – 2.30pm