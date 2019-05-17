5 Kerry Players Selected On Munster Camogie Panel

Kerry have 5 players on the Munster panel for the Junior Camogie Inter Provincial Championships.

Aoife Fitzgerald, Patrice Diggin, Sarah Murphy, Laura Collins and Jackie Horgan are all named for Sunday’s event in Abbotstown, County Dublin.

Munster will be managed by Ian Brick of Kerry.





Rest of the panel:

Cork:

Rachel Harty – Captain

Emma Flanagan

Edel Lorrgan

Clare:

Sinead O’Keeffe

Niamh Mulqueen

Kate O’Gorman

Niamh O’Gorman

Regan Conway

Niamh Mulqueen

Limerick:

Rebecca Noonan

Grace Lee

Tara Fitzgibbon

Marie Banagher

Geri Mai O’Kelly

Tipperary:

Sabrina Larkin

Clare Stakelum

Andrea Loughnane

Christina Brennan

Waterford:

Niamh Ahearne

Izabella Markiewicz

Shauna Fitzgerald

Saoirse Bonner

Rebecca Kavanagh

Management:

Manager – Ian Brick – Kerry

Selectors – Esther O’Leary – Cork, Ann Marie McGann – Clare, Kevin Connolly – Limerick, Cian Treacy – Tipperary, Kevin Barry – Waterford

Inter Provincial Fixtures

Leinster v Ulster – 11.30am – 12.05am (5min half-time incl)

Munster v Connacht – 11.30am – 12.05am (5min half-time incl)

Ulster v Munster – 12.20am – 12.55pm (5min half-time incl)

Leinster v Connacht – 12.20am – 12.55pm (5min half-time incl)

Leinster v Munster – 1.10am – 1.45pm (5min half-time incl)

Ulster v Connacht – 1.10am – 1.45pm (5min half-time incl)

Shield Final – 2.30pm

Cup Final – 2.30pm