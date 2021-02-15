5 From Kerry On Joe McDonagh Cup Team Of The Year

Kerry have 5 representatives on the GAA/GPA 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup team of the year.

The Kingdom lost the Final to Antrim, who lead the way with 7 players honoured.

The Kingdom players selected are defenders Tomás O’Connor and Jason Diggins, midfielder Shane Nolan and forwards Shane Conway and Daniel Collins.

The selection process for the GAA/GPA 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year included player and coach feedback and was finalised by an independent selection committee of journalists and referees.

Team of the Year:

1: Brian Tracey (Carlow)

2: Tomás O’Connor (Kerry)

3: Matthew Donnelly (Antrim)

4: Stephen Rooney (Antrim)

5: Jason Diggins (Kerry)

6: Aonghus Clarke (Westmeath)

7: Ger Walsh (Antrim)

8: Shane Nolan (Kerry)

9: Keelan Molloy (Antrim)

10: Niall McKenna (Antrim)

11: Shane Conway (Kerry)

12: Daniel Collins (Kerry)

13: Chris Nolan (Carlow)

14: Conor McCann (Antrim)

15: Ciaran Clarke (Antrim)