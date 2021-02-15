5 From Kerry On Joe McDonagh Cup Team Of The Year

Kerry have 5 representatives on the GAA/GPA 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup team of the year.
The Kingdom lost the Final to Antrim, who lead the way with 7 players honoured.
The Kingdom players selected are defenders Tomás O’Connor and Jason Diggins, midfielder Shane Nolan and forwards Shane Conway and Daniel Collins.
The selection process for the GAA/GPA 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year included player and coach feedback and was finalised by an independent selection committee of journalists and referees.
Team of the Year:
1: Brian Tracey (Carlow)
2: Tomás O’Connor (Kerry)
3: Matthew Donnelly (Antrim)
4: Stephen Rooney (Antrim)
5: Jason Diggins (Kerry)
6: Aonghus Clarke (Westmeath)
7: Ger Walsh (Antrim)
8: Shane Nolan (Kerry)
9: Keelan Molloy (Antrim)
10: Niall McKenna (Antrim)
11: Shane Conway (Kerry)
12: Daniel Collins (Kerry)
13: Chris Nolan (Carlow)
14: Conor McCann (Antrim)
15: Ciaran Clarke (Antrim)