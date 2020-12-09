5 deaths from COVID-19, 227 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of five more deaths from COVID-19, bringing to 2,102 the number of virus-related fatalities in Ireland.

227 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed this afternoon, 70 are in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 19 in Limerick, 14 in Louth and in Kilkenny, and the remaining 84 cases are spread across 17 counties – of which fewer than 5 are in Kerry. Today’s figure brings to 74,900 the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland.

As of midnight on Monday (December 7th), 1,351 cases of the virus had been confirmed in Kerry since the start of the pandemic. Monday’s figure represented an increase of three on the previous 24 hours.