5 COVID related deaths and 456 new cases, including 8 in Kerry

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

All deaths reported today occurred in November.

There has been a total of 1,984 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 15th November, the HPSC has been notified of 456 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 68,356 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland; three cases has been denotified.

Of the cases notified today;

199 are men / 257 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

105 in Dublin, 85 in Limerick, 43 in Cork, 38 in Meath, 25 in Clare and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

There’s been 8 new cases reported in Kerry

The county figure for Kerry, which is valid up to midnight on Saturday, is up eleven to 1,266.

As of 2pm today 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 15 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)