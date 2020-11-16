5 COVID related deaths and 456 new cases, including 8 in Kerry

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
All deaths reported today occurred in November.
There has been a total of 1,984 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Sunday 15th November, the HPSC has been notified of 456 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 68,356 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland; three cases has been denotified.
Of the cases notified today;
- 199 are men / 257 are women
- 69% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 105 in Dublin, 85 in Limerick, 43 in Cork, 38 in Meath, 25 in Clare and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 21 other counties.
- There’s been 8 new cases reported in Kerry
- The county figure for Kerry, which is valid up to midnight on Saturday, is up eleven to 1,266.
As of 2pm today 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 15 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 15NOV2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (02Nov2020 to 15NOV2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(02Nov2020 to 15NOV2020)
|Ireland
|456
|120.4
|5,735
|Donegal
|11
|269.5
|429
|Limerick
|85
|226.8
|442
|Waterford
|21
|161.8
|188
|Louth
|17
|160.6
|207
|Westmeath
|5
|153.2
|136
|Meath
|38
|140.0
|273
|Roscommon
|7
|139.4
|90
|Offaly
|9
|136.0
|106
|Dublin
|105
|125.1
|1,685
|Kerry
|8
|123.9
|183
|Kilkenny
|9
|120.9
|120
|Monaghan
|<5
|120.5
|74
|Mayo
|6
|113.4
|148
|Longford
|5
|112.5
|46
|Laois
|<5
|111.0
|94
|Clare
|25
|107.7
|128
|Tipperary
|15
|101.5
|162
|Sligo
|5
|100.7
|66
|Cavan
|<5
|95.8
|73
|Kildare
|13
|85.8
|191
|Leitrim
|<5
|84.3
|27
|Cork
|43
|83.6
|454
|Galway
|10
|81.0
|209
|Carlow
|6
|77.3
|44
|Wicklow
|<5
|63.2
|90
|Wexford
|<5
|46.8
|70