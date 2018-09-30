5-4 Loss For Kerry 17s To Cobh

Kerry have lost 5-4 at Home to Cobh in the SSE Airtricity U15 and 17 Leagues.

It was a game of two halves as Kerry went from 3-1 at the break to lose out after going 5-3 behind. Kerry went 1-0 up inside 2 minutes when Jack Pierce chipped the keeper from an acute angle. The equaliser arrived after a Kerry defensive mistake in the 9th minute but John Hayes restored the Kingdom advantage after 22 minutes. Jr Tshikato made it 3-1 five minutes from half time. Cobh were level by the 54th minute however and then went on to go 5-3 in front by the 69 minute mark. Kerry’s James Rusk had a penalty saved while Nathan Gleeson halved the deficit in the 90th minute but the Kingdom could not find the equaliser.