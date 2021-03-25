4km of cycle lanes approved for Killarney

Kerry County Council is to develop five major urban cycle lanes in Killarney.

The plan for almost 4 kilometres of cycle lanes in the town was approved at a meeting of Killarney Municipal District Council yesterday.

Killarney councillors voted unanimously to approve the development of almost 4000 metres of cycle lanes at 5 locations in the town costing €5 million euro.

The five cycle paths that will now be developed are located at Rock Road – from the car park to the N22 roundabout at Cleeny, on Upper Lewis Road, along Park Road from the roundabout at Daly’s Supervalue to the Franciscan Friary, on Deerpark Road to the Gaelscoil and from the Gaelscoil to Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

Four upgraded pedestrian crossings at the junction linking Countess Road, Park Road and Deerpark Road will also be provided under the plan.

The agreement to proceed with the development of the cycle lanes follows an extensive public consultation process with almost 100 submissions received.

Council engineer spearheading the project, David Doyle said he will fully engage with business and property owners along Park Road who expressed concerns in submissions.