49th Listowel Writers Week officially opened

The 49th annual Listowel Writers’ Week was officially opened last night by leading Irish author Joseph O’Connor.

The ceremony at the Listowel Arms Hotel, included the announcement of the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year, which went to David Park, for his novel ‘Travelling in a strange land’.

Also on the night, the Pigott Poetry prize was awarded to Ailbhe Darcy for her anthology, ‘Insistence’.

Listowel man Danny Hannon, who founded the Lartigue Theatre Company in the town, was presented with the John B Keane ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’.

The festival continues until Sunday, with an impressive line-up of Irish and international poets, playwrights, novelists and artists visiting the North Kerry town.