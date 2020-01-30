480 allegations of misconduct made against gardaí in Killarney Garda Division over past ten years

Over 480 allegations of misconduct were made against gardaí in the Killarney Garda Division over the past ten years.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission, or GSOC, deals with and investigates complaints concerning the conduct and actions of gardaí countrywide.

GSOC’s data shows the number of complaints and allegations made against gardaí in the Killarney Garda Division during the period 2009-2018.

The greatest number of allegations were made in 2013, when 23 complaints comprising 113 allegations were received by GSOC.

In total, 481 allegations of misconduct were made against gardaí stationed in the Killarney division over the ten-year period; of these, the vast majority were either inadmissible, found no breach of discipline, or were withdrawn.

Six of the allegations resulted in members receiving reduced pay for less than four weeks, one resulted in a fine and one was forwarded to the DPP for further investigation.