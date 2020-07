Forty-eight (48) women gave Kerry addresses when having an abortion in Ireland last year.

That’s according to the first Annual Report on the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018; a total of 6,666 terminations were carried out in the country in 2019.

Kerry ranked sixth lowest in a list of 29 – which includes the 26 counties in the Republic , as well as Northern Ireland, other countries, or where no county or place of residence was given.