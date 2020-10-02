470 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death and 12 new cases in Kerry

470 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the Department of Health this evening.

The Department has informed of 1 new COVID-19 related death in the past 24 hours.

There has now been a total of 1,809 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.





As of midnight on Wednesday, there was 12 new cases confirmed in Kerry the fifth straight day of increases in case numbers. It’s the biggest single one day increase since mid April. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now at 403. There have been 23 new cases in Kerry in the past 5 days.

198 cases are in Dublin, 61 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 19 each in Kildare and Limerick, 11 each in Galway and Meath, 10 in Roscommon, 9 each in Cavan, Clare, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Offaly and Longford, 8 in Louth, and 7 each in Tipperary and Wexford with the remaining 17 cases in 7 counties.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said the situation nationally is a matter of serious concern and NPHET is now recommending that no more than 2 households should meet at any given time. Dr Glynn added is vital that everyone – families, friends and neighbours – limit the opportunities the virus has to move from person to person and stop the spread of the disease across households.