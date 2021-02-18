47 COVID-19 related deaths; 901 new cases with fewer than five in Kerry

47 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

44 deaths occurred in February, 2 occurred in January and 1 in December.

As of midnight, Wednesday 17th February, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified of 901 confirmed cases of the virus.

437 in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Galway, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath and the remaining 301 cases are spread across all other counties.

Fewer than five cases have been reported in Kerry.

As of 8am today, 771 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. 48 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 15, 280,581 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: