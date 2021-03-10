47 COVID-19 related deaths and 631 cases reported this evening – with 8 in Kerry

The Department of Health has reported 47 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening

14 of these deaths occurred in March, 18 occurred in February and 15 occurred in January.

As of midnight last night, the Department had been informed of 631 new cases.

247 of the cases were in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 44 in Meath, 41 in Cork, 32 in Limerick and the remaining 217 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

8 of these cases are in Kerry, which now has a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of 65.

That figure nationally is 162.5.