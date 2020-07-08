468 inspections of licenced premises carried out by Kerry Gardaí

Kerry Gardaí carried out 468 inspections of licenced premises over the weekend to ensure compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

Gardaí says although there were large crowds the first weekend went extremely well in Kerry and they were satisfied with the level of compliance.

However, the public is being reminded that their personal responsibility is critical during this reopening phase.

Kerry Gardaí say inspections will continue and they will prepare files for the DPP where regulations continue to be breached; they can also object to the renewal of licences.

Superintendent Dan Keane of the Tralee Garda Division says they have seen an increase in activity as the country continues to reopen: