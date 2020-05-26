Over 460 Kerry people signed up as community volunteers during COVID-19 crisis

464 people from Kerry have responded to the Government’s call for community volunteers during the COVID-19 crisis.

These volunteers have delivered food and medicine to those cocooning and also volunteered in coronavirus testing centres, since the call for support went out in March.

Minister of State at the Department for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin praises the support local volunteers have provided in response to the crisis.

He says they have done invaluable work throughout Kerry and displayed wonderful community spirit.