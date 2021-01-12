46 deaths from COVID-19 announced this evening

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 46 more deaths among those who’ve contracted COVID-19. Forty-four of these deaths took place this month while two occurred in December.

It brings to 2,397 the number of deaths in Ireland related to the virus.

3,086 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed this evening, bringing the national total to 155,591.

As of 2pm today (Tuesday), 1,692 patients with the virus are in hospital, 158 of whom are in ICU.

Of the 3,086 additional cases confirmed this evening, 604 are in Galway, 574 in Dublin, 466 in Mayo, 187 in Cork, 138 cases in Limerick, and 53 are in Kerry.

Statistics up to January 10th show there have been 3,362 confirmed cases in Kerry since the pandemic started.