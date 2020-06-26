Over 450 people in Kerry getting Jobseeker’s Allowance for over ten years

Over 450 people in Kerry have been receiving Jobseeker’s Allowance for over 10 years.

New figures show that nationally, almost 14,000 have been getting the payment for at least the past decade; almost a third of those are in Dublin.

The Department of Social Protection pays a maximum of 203 euro a week to people under the Jobseeker’s Allowance Scheme.

Over 134,000 people are getting the payment because they’re out of work.

The figures released to Newstalk show that in Kerry, 4,596 people have been receiving the payment for at least the past ten years.

1,966 people in the county received the payment for over a year, 709 are on Jobseeker’s between one and two years and 846 between three and five years.

621 got the payment for six to ten years and 454 people in Kerry are on the allowance for over ten years.