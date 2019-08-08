There are over 450 people in direct provision centres in Kerry.

That’s according to data released following a parliamentary question in the Dáil by Dublin Fianna Fail TD Jim O’Callaghan.

Direct provision accommodation centres are provided by contractors approved by the Department of Justice and Equality for asylum seekers in Ireland; the cost of meals, heating, lighting, television and maintenance is covered by the State.

Adults and children in direct provision are given a personal allowance of €21.60 each per week.

Junior Minister with responsibility for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton told the Dail in June of this year 452 adults and children were in six direct provision centres in Kerry; that’s ten fewer than the previous month.

The centres have a combined maximum occupancy of 490.

Atlas House in Killarney had 86 occupants, Linden House in Killarney had 56 and Park Lodge in Killarney had 43 residents.

There were 95 people staying in Atlas House Tralee in June, 79 in Johnston Marina, Tralee and 93 in Atlantic Lodge, Kenmare.