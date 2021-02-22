45% drop in funding for Kerry medical holders for dental care

Government spending on dental care for medical card patients dropped by 45% in Kerry over the last three years.

Figures from the Irish Dental Association show funding in the county fell from €197,203 to €107,685 between December 2017 and December 2020.

The group’s warning dentistry for medical card holders is in crisis.

It says almost a quarter of participating dentists have left the scheme across the country, because of extra costs.

Irish Dental Association Chief Executive, Fintan Hourihan says Clare and Kerry have seen massive falls in funding: