Over 440 children and teenagers in Kerry and Cork waiting for mental health support

Over 440 children and teenagers in Kerry and Cork are waiting for mental health support.

HSE figures published in today’s Irish Examiner show 443 young people are waiting for appointments with the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in January.

This region has the second-highest waiting list nationally, with 69 people waiting a year or more.

203 patients were waiting or 12 weeks or less; 82 were waiting between 12 and 26 weeks; 32 have been waiting for between 26 and 39 weeks and a further 57 have been waiting between 39 and 52 weeks.

Nationally, 2,613 children and adolescents were waiting for CAMHS appointments in January.