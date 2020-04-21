44 more deaths from COVID-19 but no rise in Kerry cases

Forty-four more people have died as a result of COVID-19 bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 730.

However, for the first time, there have been no new cases of coronavirus recorded in Kerry according to this evening’s figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The total number of cases in Kerry remains at 268.

Nationally, COVID-19 cases have increased by 388, bringing the total number to 16,040 as of midnight, Sunday April 19th.

Of the 44 additional deaths confirmed this evening, 37 occurred in the east, three in the south, two in the west and two in the north-west.

One death that had been previously attributed to COVID-19 is no longer being classified under this category.

Sixty per cent of coronavirus cases were as a result of community transmission, 35% from close contact and 5% as a result of travelling abroad.