437 homes completed in Kerry in 2019

437 new homes were completed in Kerry in 2019.

According to the Central Statistics Office, 140 dwellings were completed in the last three months of 2019, an increase of 40% compared to the same period in 2018.

That figure is almost double the number built in 2016.

The number of homes completed in the fourth quarter of the year has been on the rise in Kerry since 2015, with the 2019 figure the highest recorded in the past nine years.

Nationally, there was an increase of 18.5% in new dwelling completions in the fourth quarter last year, compared to 2018.