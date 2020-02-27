435 bodies on Charity Regulator’s register in Kerry

There are 435 bodies on the charity regulator’s register in Kerry.

The Charities Regulator, which was formed in 2014, maintains a list of charitable organisations operating in Ireland in an effort to ensure their compliance with the Charities Acts.

It says that, as of December 2019, 435 bodies with Kerry addresses were on its register.

Of these, 54 were deemed deregistered.

In 2014, the requirement to provide registration details and an annual report came into effect for any organisation which wished to remain registered as a charity.

Any charity which hadn’t provided these documents has since deregistered from the Charity Regulator’s list.