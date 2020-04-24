430 COVID-19 volunteer roles created in Kerry

More than 400 volunteer roles have been created in Kerry as part of the response to help those most affected by COVID-19.

Kerry Volunteer Centre which is helping to co-ordinate the county’s COVID-19 Community Response says 430 roles have been created since the service was launched last month.

The number of volunteer roles in Kerry is second only to Dublin.

The manager of the Kerry Volunteer Centre is thanking everyone who’s registered and says the response has been extraordinary.

Geraldine O’Sullivan says the creation of so many volunteer roles has allowed groups to expand their support services during the pandemic.