43 more people die as a result of COVID-19

43 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.

The latest figure is made up of 22 men and 21 women; 27 patients had an underlying medical condition.

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 84.

34 people who died were located in the east, five in the south and four in the west.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 486.

724 more cases have been confirmed; 629 were reported by laboratories in Ireland and 95 cases were confirmed following tests sent to Germany.

It means the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 13,271.

20 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kerry; there are now 246 cases in the county.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 6,337 followed by Cork with 916 cases.