43 more people die from coronavirus in the Republic

A further 43 people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic.

The death toll here now stands at 1,232.

359 new cases have also been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening; a total of 20,612 people now have the illness.

No additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kerry this evening; there are 288 confirmed cases in the county.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,967 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,193 cases (6%) while Cork has 1,146 cases (6%)