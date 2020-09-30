429 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death and 4 new cases in Kerry

429 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the Department of Health this evening.

The Department has informed of 1 new COVID-19 related death in the past 24 hours.

There has now been a total of 1,804 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight on Monday, there were 4 new cases confirmed in Kerry the third day in a row of increases in case numbers. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now at 390. There have been 10 new cases in Kerry in the past 3 days.

189 cases are in Dublin, 60 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 28 in Galway, 18 in Kildare, 15 each in Wicklow and Clare, 12 in Limerick 9 in Meath, 8 in Louth, 7 each in Cavan and Longford, 6 in Laois while there were 6 each in Offaly and Westmeath with the remaining 14 cases in 8 counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said that this evening there are 130 people with COVID-19 in hospital – 15 in the last 24 hours. Reducing the number of people that we meet – and engaging safely with a small core group – remains the cornerstone of the collective effort to reduce the spread of this virus.