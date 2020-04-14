41 more people die as a result of COVID-19

41 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.

19 more cases have been confirmed in Kerry.

36 deaths occurred in the east, four in the west and one in the south.

25 men and 16 women lost their lives; 31 patients had underlying health conditions.

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 85.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 406.

832 more cases have been confirmed; 548 were reported by laboratories in Ireland and 284 cases were confirmed following tests sent to Germany.

It means the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 11,479.

As of midnight Monday 13th April, 90,646 tests have been carried out.

62,952 have been completed in Irish laboratories and 27,694 completed in a laboratory in Germany

Over the past week, 20,468 tests were carried out in Irish laboratories and of these 4,233 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 21%.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says there are now 219 cases in the county.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 5,438 followed by Cork with 780 cases