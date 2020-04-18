41 more people die as a result of COVID-19

41 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.

18 men and 23 women passed away; 35 patients had an underlying medical condition.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 571.

630 more cases have been reported by laboratories in Ireland and 148 cases were confirmed following tests sent to Germany.

It means the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 14,758.

2 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kerry; there are now 256 cases in the county.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 6,934 followed by Cork with 979 cases.