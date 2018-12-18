40,000 nurses and midwives vote in favour of industrial action

Hospital patients may face 24-hour strikes next month as 40,000 nurses and midwives have voted in favour of industrial action.

95 per cent of Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation members have backed work stoppages in a ballot over pay and staff shortages.

The action would involve nurses providing only emergency and lifesaving care.





Finance Minister Paschal Donohue says granting the pay rises nurses want, would cost 300 million euro.

But INMO General Secretary–and Ventry native–Phil Ni Sheaghdha is disputing that figure.