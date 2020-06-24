Over 4,000 staff take part in Safe Destination Kerry training

Over 4,000 staff across the retail and hospitality sectors in Kerry have taken part in a COVID-19 safety training programme.

Safe Destination Kerry ensures local tourism and retail staff are trained in infection prevention, hygiene and cleanliness to the highest international standards as they reopen for business.

All businesses that complete the training will receive a Safe Destination badge.

An information campaign will also remind visitors to the county of their personal responsibilities in relation to social distancing, cough etiquette and hand-washing guidelines.

Safe Destination Kerry is in association with Kerry County Council, Kerry Education and Training Board, the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation, and the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation.

Businesses and staff interested in participating in the training can register with Kerry County Council on its freephone Business Support Line on 1800 807 102 or [email protected]