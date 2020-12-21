400 wellbeing packs to be distributed by Kerry County Council this week

400 wellbeing packs will be distributed around the county by Kerry County Council this week.

The ‘In the Bag’ wellbeing packs and information envelopes form part of the local community response during COVID-19, and are in keeping with the national ‘Keep Well’ campaign.

The bags contain local support contact information, advice on preparing for winter, exercise plans, mindfulness journals, healthy eating recipes, and sweet treats.

The packs distributed this week will bring the total number given out since June to almost 1,000.

Bags and envelopes will be distributed by the Red Cross, An Garda Síochána, Local Link Kerry, and Meals on Wheels services, to members of the community who will benefit from supports over Christmas.