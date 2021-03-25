400 applications to join supplementary register in Kerry last year refused

400 applications to join the supplementary voting register in Kerry last year were refused.

Ahead of General Election 2020, nearly 5,000 applications were made to Kerry County Council by people seeking to be added to a supplementary register, the postal list or the special voters list.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is responsible for dealing with registration of electors and for conducting elections and referendums.

Last year, it requested that each local authority receive applications to three voter registries: Supplement to the Register of Electors; Supplement to the Postal Voters; and Special Voters lists.

Kerry County Council responded to the department two weeks out from the general election, saying that 4,880 applications to the supplementary register had been received.

400 of these were refused; no reason was given in correspondence.

In addition, 295 were included in the postal voters list, while 117 were included under the special voters list.

Meanwhile, there was no correspondence between the council and department during 2020 in relation to the holding of an election during the COVID-19 pandemic and what, if any, measures would have to be followed.