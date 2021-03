40 social housing units were delivered in Kerry last month.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, gave an update on units delivered at the recent council meeting.

20 of these units are Kerry County Council social houses at Glénach in Ballybunion.

14 units were delivered by the council at Gortamullen in Kenmare.

The Clúid Housing Association delivered six units in Armagh House, Killarney last month.