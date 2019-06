Up to 40 people in Kerry have benefited from new GP cards since new changes came into effect in April of this year.

That’s according to Killarney native, Senator Paul Coghlan, who is urging people to check their eligibility and apply for a visit card.

15,414 people in the county now benefit from the GP visit card system which allows recipients to visit a participating family doctor for free.

Minister for Health, Simon Harris, increased the threshold for GP visit cards by 10% in October’s budget.