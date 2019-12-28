40 Kerry drivers had maximum 12 penalty points

40 Kerry drivers had the maximum 12 penalty points on their licence.

That’s according to figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act by the Journal.ie.

The highest amount of points issued this year were in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

The figures give a snapshot of penalty points in Ireland; they show the number of penalty points drivers in each county had on 30 September last.

More than half a million people have penalty points.

Drivers with 12 penalty points result in an automatic disqualification for six months.

Novice and learner permit drivers face disqualification if they receive seven points on their licence.

In Kerry, 40 drivers had the maximum 12 points, 28 had eleven, 35 had 10 and 192 had nine points.

10,491 drivers in the county had three points on their licence and 1,483 had six points.

In total, there were 14,688 points issued to Kerry drivers.