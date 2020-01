418 patients waited on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department in January.

That’s more than a 40% increase when compared to the same month in 2019, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation.

During January last year, there were 297 people waiting for treatment on trolleys in UHK.

Nationally, there were 12,000 patients admitted without beds during January; it marks the second-worst month for overcrowding on record.