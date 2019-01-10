Over 40 candidates so far in the running for Local Election in Kerry

Over 40 candidates have been selected or declared their intention to run in next May’s local elections in Kerry so far.

Candidates will be vying for 33 seats on Kerry County Council.

Kerry’s electoral areas have undergone significant changes ahead of the local elections in May





Today in the first of a two part series, Jerry O’Sullivan looks at the candidates who have declared they are running in the Tralee and Killarney electoral areas so far.

Kerry is divided in to 6 electoral areas; Kenmare with 6 seats, Dingle with 3, Tralee with 7, Castleisland with 4, Killarney with 7 and Listowel with 6.

Not all parties have held conventions in the county with a number slated for the next few weeks.

In the Tralee electoral area, Sinn Féin have selected Cllrs Toiréasa Ferris and Pa Daly, Fianna Fáil have selected Cllr Norma Foley with the option to add more candidates, Labour have selected Cllrs Terry O Brien and Graham Spring as well as Ben Slimm.

People Before Profit are running Bec Fahy.

Independent Cllr Sam Locke will be contesting Tralee while independent candidate Yvonne Dineen has also declared.

In Killarney, Fianna Fáil have selected Cllr Niall Kelleher with an option to add to their ticket.

Cllr Michael Gleeson will run for the Kerry Independent Alliance.

Independent councillors Brendan Cronin, Maura Healy-Rae and Donal Grady will also run in Killarney.

Sinn Féin are running John Buckley while Fine Gael are yet to hold conventions in either Tralee or Killarney

The Social Democrats will be holding a selection convention for the Killarney electoral area this month and hope to contest in more than one area in Kerry.

The local and European elections take place on Friday 24th May.