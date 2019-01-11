Over 40 candidates so far in the running for Local Election in Kerry

Over 40 candidates have been selected or declared their intention to run in the local election in Kerry so far.

Candidates will be vying for one of the 33 seats on Kerry County Council. Kerry’s electoral areas have undergone significant changes ahead of the local elections in May

Kerry is divided up in to 6 electoral areas; Kenmare with 6 seats, Dingle with 3, Tralee with 7, Castleisland with 4, Killarney with 7, and Listowel with 6.





Not all parties have held conventions in the county with a number slated for early in the new year.

IN Kenmare Sinn Fein have selected Cllr Damien Quigg, Fianna Fáil have selected Cllrs Norma Moriarty, Michael Cahill and John Francis Flynn, Labour have selected party chairman Luke Crowley Holland while Independent Cllrs Johnny Healy Rae and Dan McCarthy will run. Fine Gael have yet to hold their Kenmare convention.

In Listowel Sinn Fein have selected Cllrs Robert Beasley and Tom Barry, Fianna Fáil have selected Cllrs Jimmy Maloney and John Lucid, Fine Gael will have Cllrs Mike Kennelly and Aoife Thornton contesting while People Before Profit have selected

Brian Finucane

In Dingle Cllr Mike O’Shea and Brendán Fitzgerald will be on the ticket for Fianna Fáil, Sinn Fein have selected Robert Brosnan and Fine Gael have Cllr Seamus Cosi Fitzgerald and Tommy Griffin.

In Castleisland Fianna Fáil have selected Cllr Tom McEllistrim and Fionnán Fitzgerald, Fine Gael will have Cllrs Bobby O Connell and Pat McCarthy, Sinn Fein have selected Kate McSweeney while independents Jackie Healy Rae Jnr and Charlie Farrelly will run. Former TD Tom Fleming is considering entering the race in Castleisland.

The local and European elections take place on Friday 24th May.