A 4 year old, black and tan German Shepherd dog answering to Rocky is missing from the Farranfore area since yesterday. Any information please phone 087 9492839 that’s 087 9492839
Cost of UHK patient transport increased by €175,000 last year
IT Tralee says it looks likely students will continue with blended and online learning...
No new COVID-19 infections in Kerry; 224 nationwide, no deaths
From Millennium Baby to Matriarch: Roiseen the Kerry Cow – December 7th, 2020
There was a huge reaction to Jerry’s interview on Friday with Raymonde Hilliard of the Kerry Cattle Society. The Flahive family of Bromore Cliffs,...
Stuttering, Joe Biden, and Us – December 7th, 2020
The president-elect of the United States has spoken about having a stutter, the challenges he had to face because of it, and how he’s...
Pressure on Priests and Parish Councils – December 7th, 2020
Fr Roy Donovan is a member of the Association of Catholic Priests. The association says there’s great worry among priests and parish councils as...