4 Wins From 4 For Kerry Sides On National Scene Last Night

It was 4 wins from 4 for the Kerry sides in National Basketball action last night.

Starting with Mens Superleague

Garveys Tralee Warriors won on the road, impressively beating the champions from 2 seasons ago UCD Marian, that one finished 86-76.

It was a much tighter affair in Killorglin, the game went to overtime and on the buzzer, a 3 sealed the victory for Keanes Supervalu. The final score was 101-100 over C&S Coughlan Neptune.

Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarneys run of decent form continued in Mens Division 1, beating Limerick Celtics 125 to 106 in Killarney.

While in Womens Division One, Team Tom McCarthys showed great spirit infront of the home crowd to overcome NUIG Mystics 71-55

