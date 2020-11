The Department of Health has confirmed 4 new COVID-19 related deaths this evening.

There are also 344 new cases of the virus nationally, with 6 in Kerry.

127 in Dublin, 46 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 22 in Donegal, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 97 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in Kerry is now 71.8.

That figure nationally is 113.3