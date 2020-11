Liam Dowling had 4 winners outside the county once again last night.

2 came in Shelbourne Park while the others came in Limerick.

Starting in Shelbourne Park

There was a one, two finish for the Ballymacelligott trainer in race 8, Ballymac Art crossing the line before Ballymac Juliet in 28.31.

While Race 12 was won by Ballymac Tas in 29.50

And in Limerick

Race 3 was won by Ballymac Wild in 29.40

Finally, Race 6 was won by Ballymac Kingdom in 30.13