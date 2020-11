It was a successful night for Liam Dowling of Ballymacelligott last night as he had 4 winners outside of the Kingdom.

2 of his winners were in Shelbourne Park.

Race 7 was won by Ballymac Art in a time of 28.21

While Race 8 was one by Ballymac Juliet in 28.41

His other two winners came in Limerick

Race 3 went to Ballymac Wild in 29.95

And finally Race 7 was won by Ballymac Anton in 29.72