All 4 Kerry teams play tonight on the national scene.

In the Men’s Super League Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host Belfast Star at 7:30. Alan Cantwell previews https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Warriors-Preview-1.mp3

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin are away to DBS Éanna from 7. Eamonn Foley previews https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/EamonnFoleyPrev.mp3

Men’s Division One has Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney home to IT Carlow at 7.30. Matt O’Neill previews https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/IT-Carlow-Preview.mp3